Dundalk swoop to sign Johannes Yli-Kokko on loan from Finnish champions HJK Helsinki

Dundalk have signed Johannes Yli-Kokko on loan from Finnish champions HJK Helsinki, and the attacker admits it has been a whirlwind few days.

The 21-year-old could make his debut for the Lilywhites against Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday.

The HJK academy product arrives in Ireland having made 17 top-flight appearances last year, helping his side lift the league title and qualify for the Europa League group stages. He also made four appearances in European qualifiers last term.

"I only found out about Dundalk’s interest four or five days ago and now I am here, so everything moved quite quickly," revealed Yli-Kokko, who is Stephen O'Donnell's sixth signing of 2023.

"Last year was my first with the HJK first team and it was a great experience for me so I think I’ll be a good addition for Dundalk and I will work hard to try and help the team win.

“The game is more physical here in Ireland and the tempo will be higher than in the Veikkausliiga (top-flight) so I’m sure that will only help me develop even more as a player."

"Technically, Johannes is a very good, creative player with good energy," added Dundalk FC head coach O’Donnell, whose side drew 1-1 against UCD on the opening night last Friday.

"He’ll give us added quality coming off the sides and in the attacking areas of midfield. He has lots of pedigree and I’m looking forward to working with him. It’s a great opportunity for him to gain experience in a different country which was something he was very eager to do."

Meanwhile, Wexford have signed highly-rated midfielder Kian Corbally on loan from St Patrick's Athletic.

The Ireland U-19 cap received interest from League One and League Two clubs over the winter.

The 19-year-old will link up with Wexford boss James Keddy, who he also played under at Longford Town last season, when Keddy was assistant manager there.

Corbally has made senior appearances for St Pat's and Longford, and also became the Saints youngest ever goalscorer when he scored against Sheriff in the Leinster Senior Cup at age 15. He has also won U-19, U-17 and U-15 league titles at Richmond Park.