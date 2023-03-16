Dundalk survive late penalty drama to claim Louth derby spoils against Drogheda United

Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd celebrates after saving a penalty during the LOI Premier Division win over Drogheda United at Weavers Park in Drogheda, Louth. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Bragging rights in county Louth belong to Dundalk, for now, as Stephen O’Donnell’s team stunned Drogheda United in the first Louth derby of the Leagiu of Ireland Premier Division season.

Dundalk were no match for their county rivals in a first half dominated by the home team. It may have come as little surprise given Drogheda had beaten Stephen O’Donnell’s team twice at home last season.

What might have seemed less likely was the dominance with which United displayed against their more fancied opponents.

They were the superior team for the majority of this game but a failure to convert their chances ensured their visitors remained alive in the contest.

Conor Malley’s 65th minute strike secured the points. It was the result of a rare, but ultimately decisive, foray into Drogheda territory. Nathan Shepperd was called upon too late on. He expertly saved Freddie Draper’s penalty.

Dayle Rooney had three sights of goal in the first half before Darragh Markey went closest.

Most inside Weavers Park will rue his inability to finish after stealing the ball from Andy Boyle. He lashed well over with Nathan Shepperd and the net at his mercy.

Stephen O’Donnell had chosen to pair Patrick Hoban and Cameron Elliott up front for the first time but neither came close to bothering Drogheda’s two centre halves or the goal they were tasked with protecting.

The home side pressed with intensity throughout, bringing to the game a verve that their rivals couldn’t live with. All that was missing was a goal.

It had been an unusually quiet night for Drogheda’s goalkeeper Colin McCabe, especially given the cauldron-like atmosphere impressively created by both home and away supporters.

However, the goal would arrive and McCabe was beaten.

Rayhaan Tulloch laid the ball into the path of Malley, who curled in his second Dundalk goal.

Draper failed from 12 yards late in the day, with Shepperd diving low to his left to deny the striker.

Drogheda Utd: McCabe; Ahui (Leddy, 40), Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan; Grimes, Markey, Brennan, Rooney; Draper (Davis, 90+3).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Williams, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Muller, 90+2), Malley; Yli-Kokko (O’Kane, 58), Tulloch (Benson, 82); Elliott (Lewis, 58), Hoban (Martin, 76).

Referee: P McLaughlin.