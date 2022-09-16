Dundalk suffer FAI Cup last eight defeat at hands of First Division Waterford FC

Phoenix Patterson celebrates after scoring Waterford's third goal during the FAI Cup quarter-final win over Dundalk at the RSC in Waterford. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Waterford FC will line up in the last four of the FAI Senior Cup as they try bridge a 42-year gap since they lasted lifted the famed cup when they proved too strong for Premier Division side Dundalk at the RSC.

While two of the three Waterford goals came in the first-half from local boys Shane Griffin and Darragh Power, the crucial third was the one to savour from star man Phoenix Patterson midway through the second period.

Dundalk started the game as the red hot favourites and when they struck the front with the opening goal on 11 minutes, it seemed as if the cup quarter-final was going to plan.

Wassim Aouachria was flagged offside in his own half, and when Greg Sloggett played the free-kick to Paul Doyle, his stunning left-footed shot was turned onto the crossbar by Paul Martin, but the ball spun back into the net.

Waterford levelled in stunning fashion on 31 minutes when Aouachria took a pass out on the right from Junior Quitirna before sending in a cross that saw Greg Sloggett head straight into the path of Shane Griffin, and his stunning right-footed volley from 25-yards beat keeper Nathan Shepperd.

The roof was lifted off the RSC when the home side struck the front two minutes before the sound of the half-time whistle. Phoenix Patterson won a free out on the left that saw him put the ball to the back post where Kilian Cantwell headed the ball back for Darragh Power to power an unstoppable effort high to the net.

It was a quite incredible goal that put Waterford in driving seat in the cup tie on 65 minutes when Phoenix Paterson danced a jig out on the left before bringing the ball onto his right-foot before planting an exquisite shot to far top corner.

After Quitirna missed another great chance to put the game beyond Dundalk, it was Keith Ward that put a nervy ending to the contest with the third of six added minutes when he finish inside a crowded area.

Waterford FC: P Martin; Sobowale, Cantwell, Taylor, Power; O’Keeffe, Griffin (Uche ’84), Idowu (Baptiste ’73), Patterson; Quitirna, Aouachria (En-Neyah ’84).

Dundalk FC: Shepperd; Macari, Gartland (Hauge ’60), Boyle, Mountney; Lewis, Bradley, Sloggett (O’Kane ’60), Benson (McMillan ’70), J Martin, Doyle (Bone ’39)

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).