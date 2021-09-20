Dundalk's chaotic season has suffered another unwelcome twist with a Covid outbreak hitting the squad on the eve of their FAI Cup quarter-final replay with Finn Harps.

Vinny Perth's side conceded two goals against ten-man Harps in the dying stages on Friday to set up a replay at Oriel Park on Tuesday night.

Winning the competition is the only realistic route back to Europe available for a Dundalk side who have suffered a dreadful season and sit in the relegation play-off places.

However, a squad that has already been weakened by a spate of injuries is now set to be decimated even further with several players understood to have returned positive tests with senior figures affected.

One player missed the trip to Donegal on Friday on account of Covid-related issues and the rest of the group have now undergone tests.

A number are still waiting on results so Dundalk can get a clear picture on where they stand but sources have indicated that at least four players - including the Donegal absentee - will be unavailable.

Dundalk welcome Sligo Rovers to Oriel Park this Friday and play Bohemians in their game in hand on Monday with the timing of this setback in danger of seriously complicating their attempts to play themselves out of the playoff spot.

The cup is the immediate concern, however, with league rules stating that the game will go ahead if a club has 14 fit and available players with the fixture conceded if they don't have those numbers.