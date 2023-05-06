Dundalk strike at the death to sink Sligo at the Showgrounds

Sligo Rovers 0 Dundalk 1

Keith Ward struck a late winner against his old club as Dundalk beat Sligo Rovers in what was a tightly-fought contest at the Showgrounds.

Ward kept his cool in the 84th minute of a game packed with chances to head Darragh Leahy’s cross beyond Luke McNicholas, which sent the Louth side into fourth place in the Premier Division.

It was the visitors who started the quicker from the traps, although the Lilywhites failed to take advantage when the going was good.

Pat Hoban fired over the Sligo crossbar with his back to goal seven minutes in as the hosts took their time to get settled.

Soon after they did and almost took the lead.

Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Sheppard pulled off a magnificent save to deny Max Mata’s header from a Will Fitzgerald cross after Sligo hit their opponents on the counter.

The division’s top scorer Mata could only head Fitzgerald’s cross into the ground and onto the roof of the Dundalk net before the break, as the sides returned to their dressing rooms level.

Only a last-ditch tackle from Dundalk’s Hayden Muller denied Mata again from close range early in the second period, while there were chances for both Rovers substitute Frank Liivak and Dundalk’s Rayhaan Tulloch as both sides attempted to register the game’s opener.

Sheppard did really well to leave his line and keep out Mata just past the hour, the Welsh stopper spreading himself as Mata ran on to Johan Brannefalk’s through ball.

Only seconds on the pitch, Dundalk substitute John Martin must have thought he had made an instant impact on 71 minutes when he guided Connor Malley’s set piece towards goal, but McNicholas shifted his feet in time to scramble away the former Waterford man’s header.

Desperate to find the goal that would claim the spoils, it was an ex-Rovers man who did the damage six minutes from time, as Ward found the winner.

Sligo Rovers: Luke McNicholas; Johan Brannefalk, John Mahon (Eanna Clancy HT) (Danny Lafferty 92), Nando Pijnaker, Reece Hutchinson; Niall Morahan (David Cawley 76), Lukas Browning; Will Fitzgerald, Stefan Radosavljevic, Fabrice Hartmann (Frank Liivak HT); Max Mata (Bogdan Vastsuk 76).

Dundalk: Nathan Sheppard; Archie Davies, Wasiri Williams, Hayden Muller, Darragh Leahy; Connor Malley, Alfie Lewis; Rayhaan Tulloch (Paul Doyle 88), Johanes Yli-Kokko (Keith Ward 76), Ryan O’Kane (John Martin 70); Pat Hoban.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.