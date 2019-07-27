John Mountney scored a second half winner as Dundalk rotated their squad to good effect in seeing off a disjointed St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

John Mountney scored a second half winner as Dundalk rotated their squad to good effect in seeing off a disjointed St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

Dundalk stretch unbeaten run to 16 games as second string prove too strong for Pat's

Now 16 league games unbeaten, the victory stretches the champions’ lead at the top of the Premier Division table back to eight points overnight ahead of second-placed Shamrock Rovers’ visit to Cork City today.

Though St Pat’s started brightly against a Dundalk side with eight changes from their Champions League draw with Qarabag last Wednesday, the visitors created the only real chance of a tight first half on 20 minutes.

Daniel Cleary put fullback Dean Jarvis clear on the left to cross for Mountney whose first time volley was parried away by the alert Brendan Clarke in the St Pat’s goal.

Dundalk upped the tempo from the start of the second half and deservedly got what proved the only goal of the game on 52 minutes.

It stemmed from another Jarvis cross, this time low into the area. Sean Murray let the ball run to the unmarked Mountney who planted a left-foot shot to the bottom corner for a composed finish.

St Pat’s finished the game with 10 men when striker Mikey Drennan was booked twice in quick succession for dissent on 87 minutes as he protested a foul on Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers.

St Patrick’s Athletic: B. Clarke; Webster, Kelly, Toner; Desmond, Lennon (Forrester, 74), Markey, Clifford (Coleman, 81), Bermingham (Doona, 74); D. Clarke, Drennan.

Dundalk: Rogers; Dummigan, Gartland, Cleary, Jarvis; Mountney, Shields, Murray (Duffy, 80); D. Kelly (McGrath, 64), G. Kelly (Hoban, 73), McEleney.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Clare)

Attendance: 1,463.

Online Editors