It was double delight for Michael Duffy tonight as Dundalk progressed into the second Champions League qualifying round moments after his partner gave birth to their first child.

Dundalk star Duffy's partner gives birth during extra time - then midfielder watches penalty drama on his phone!

Vinny Perth's side beat Riga 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic finish in Latvia, which sees the club secure a further financial windfall after taking the next step on their European journey.

Dundalk star Duffy had hoped to be involved in the crucial European tie but after the birth was delayed, he missed the game. Initially, Duffy opted to stay behind but the club had plans for him to join the squad in Riga by either flying out on the day from Dublin or Belfast.

However, as the game grew ever closer, it became apparent that Duffy had run out of time.

Before the game, Dundalk boss Perth said he supported Duffy's choice.

"His decision is a life decision," said Perth, who added that Duffy's partner was urging him to make the trip. "We all want to make football decisions over the next 24 hours but I fully respect whatever decision he makes.

"We have a Plan B, C and D ready. We're prepared for him arriving first thing in the morning and we're also prepared for him not being here."

Dundalk confirmed tonight that Duffy's partner Emily gave birth to a baby boy at half time of extra time, while Irish Independent football correspondent Daniel McDonnell added that Duffy was able to nip out of the delivery room to watch the penalty shoot-out on his phone!

Online Editors