Dundalk sign Scottish midfielder Sam Stanton ahead of new season

Dundalk have completed the signing of midfielder Sam Stanton after he turned down an offer from Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The former Hibs and Dundee United player was a free agent after a stint in America with Phoenix Rising and the left footer was back in his homeland training with Ross County.

But their manager John Hughes confirmed last week that Stanton was pursuing an alternative option and he has signed up with the Oriel Park club.

"I had a phone call with Filippo Giovagnoli and I really liked what he said to me. Dundalk is a good club and I’m really excited to be here. I felt it was an opportunity I couldn’t really turn down," said Stanton.

Dundalk’s sporting director Jim Magilton said that the new capture would solve an issue for them in an area where they need bodies. Jordan Flores departed for Hull City earlier this month.

"I’m delighted to welcome Sam to the club," he said. "He will provide real competition and experience to an area of the pitch where we needed strengthening following recent departures and I know we are all really looking forward to working with him and developing his game even further."

Online Editors