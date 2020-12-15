Dundalk sign Norwegian striker Ole Erik Midtskogen from KI Klaksvik

Ole Erik Midtskogen, right, of KI Klaksvik is congratulated by team-mate Jákup Andreasen after scoring against Dundalk during their Europa League play-off match at the Aviva Stadium last October. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk have confirmed the signing of Norwegian striker Ole Erik Midtskogen from their Europa League qualifying opponents KI Klaksvik.

Midtskogen (25) scored against the Lilywhites at the Aviva Stadium in October as the Faroese underdogs looked to secure the €3m ticket to the group stages.

But while Dundalk proved too strong in the end, Midtskogen made an impression on Italian manager Filippo Giovagnoli that led to an approach in the aftermath.

The player's contract with KI was expiring so Dundalk were able to complete the deal in recent weeks and it was confirmed ahead of Jim Magilton's first press conference as sporting director.

Midtskogen had been pinpointed as a threat ahead of that European clash because of his physical presence. He stands at 6ft 4in tall and caused Dundalk a few problems in that encounter.

He will provide competition for leading scorer Patrick Hoban while cup final hero David McMillan is also expected to extend his stay with the club.

Read More

"Ole’s characteristics as a player will really fit into our style of play and to the League of Ireland," said Giovagnoli. "He scored a brilliant goal against us but it’s his all-round style and quality that has really impressed us.

"He is a big, physical player but he is also very technical and has the characteristics and the profile we are looking for. We believe we can help him develop and become a big addition at Dundalk FC."

Online Editors