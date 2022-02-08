Dundalk sign defender Lewis Macari on loan from Stoke City

Dundalk have used the loan market yet again to add Stoke City man Lewis Macari, on a six-month deal.

A grandson of former Manchester United and Scotland star Lou, defender Lewis has yet to play first team football for Stoke but the 20-year-old aims to get that experience at Oriel Park.

Dundalk had already signed Dan Williams (Swansea), Steven Bradley (Hibs) and Mark Connolly (Dundee United) on loan deals and Macari will stay at Dundalk until the summer, after former Stoke boss Michael O'Neill, a former Shamrock Rovers manager, gave his approval.

“I spoke to Michael O’Neill, the manager at Stoke City, and he wanted me to come over here and get some men's football under my belt,” he told the club website.

"I haven’t had a proper first-team loan since I’ve been at Stoke, I’ve just been playing academy and U23s football. I need some first-team experience so they thought it was a good idea for me to come to Ireland and try something different.

“The League of Ireland is competitive, it’s tough and it’s completely different to what I’d be used to so it will be a good experience for me, both in terms of football and life in general, to come here," Macari added, ahead his debut in the Malone Cup game against Drogheda United on Friday.