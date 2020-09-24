Dundalk set for €3million Europa League showdown following stunning victory in Moldova

Dundalk are 90 minutes away from a place in the Europa League group stages after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Sheriff Tiraspol set up a €3m showdown with Faroese side Ki Klaksvik.

Filippo Giovagnoli's side have been presented with an opportunity to emulate the exploits of Stephen Kenny's 2016 heroes following their shootout victory over the Moldovan champions.

Chris Shields dispatched the winning spot kick after an earlier stop from Gary Rogers with the away side converting all five penalties in the shootout.

It presents a stunning opening for Giovagnoli's team after a turbulent year both on and off the park with the Italian drafted in from the New York youth scene following Vinny Perth's sacking in the wake of their Champions League loss to Slovenians Celje.

Dundalk entered the champions path and overcame opposition from Andorra before facing a Sheriff side stacked with internationals which looked a shadow of the team that had previously qualified for group stage football.

The visitors fell behind early when a routine corner was dispatched by the head of Veaceslav Posnac and they toiled in the opening exchanges on the pitch that was cutting up from the early minutes. The loss of Sean Gannon to injury further upset Giovagnoli's plans.

But the guests settled into the game without necessarily looking like a massive threat in the opposition half until the minutes before half-time when they forced a deserved leveller when Michael Duffy's weaving run and accurate cross was converted by the head of the inrushing Sean Murray.

Sheriff had lost their discipline before half-time, committing foul after foul and it wasn't much better from the restart in a stop start encounter devoid of major scoring opportunities. Despite their status as the dominant side in Moldova, Sheriff were surprisingly devoid of attacking invention and struggled to create a chance of note in the rest of regulation time.

That said, Dundalk weren't much better when it came to forging clearcut openings, even if they were more assured in terms of general play. The best opportunity came at the death when a Duffy effort after a cross from sub Daniel Kelly was hacked away off the line by a defender.

With Kelly and earlier arrival Patrick McEleney prominent, Dundalk were lively at the beginning of the extra half hour, sensing fatigue in the home ranks.

But there were signs of battle fatigue on both sides in laboured passages with both sides dropping a bit deeper when out of possession in this high stakes encounter. And as the final whistle approached, it was the away side that looked happier to take the spot kicks.

They would bring elation.

