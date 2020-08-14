Dundalk rescue point against Waterford with late fightback but fall 10 points behind leaders Rovers

League champions Dundalk came up with a fightback which was enough to rescue a point from an almost-certain defeat at home to Waterford.

But that recovery may not be enough to keep alive any hopes of retaining their league title as Shamrock Rovers could move 10 points clear of the Co Louth club if the Hoops can win Sunday's Dublin derby away to St Patrick's Athletic.

And Dundalk can only hope that the European stage next week offers some relief from their domestic woes, Vinny Perth's side without a win in three league games since the season resumed last month.

Dundalk travel next week to play Slovenian champions NK Celje in a one-off tie, in the neutral venue of Budapest, in the first qualifying round of the Champions League and they will need to exhibit a dramatic, if not miraculous, rise in form and more concentration to outwit their continental opponents, though they did turn around a 2-0 deficit to get that draw with goals in the last seven minutes from Pat Hoban and Dan Cleary.

Dundalk started well enough, a shot from Pat Hoban on six minutes a signal of their intent, but didn't build on that. Waterford grew in confidence and took the lead on 24 minutes, Dubliner Tyreke Wilson deserving credit for his role as he went on a run down the left, played a one-two with Michael O'Connor and slid in a pass for Smith to score, Sean Hoare left bemused by Smith's turn of pace.

Waterford suffered a blow just before half time when veteran keeper Brian Murphy suffered an injury while trying to clear a pass from Stefan Colovic and was replaced by Tadgh Ryan. Dundalk also suffered injury woe as they lost John Mountney midway through the first half.

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth looked to his bench for salvation, making three changes at half time but the second half only got worse for the home side as Waterford went 2-0 up four minutes into the half. Sub Nathan Oduwa's back pass was reckless, Michael O'Connor won possession and flicked on a pass for Kurtis Byrne which the former Dundalk man finished.

The home side made a tactical switch, playing three at the back, but even the new formation and the presence of four subs on for the second half could not lift things.

Sub David McMillan was unable to find the target with a header on 71 minutes and Sean Murray shot wide on 75 minutes. Waterford finished with 10 men as Allister Coote was dismissed for a second bookable offence and Dundalk took advantage.

They nicked a goal back when Pat Hoban's headed home a Sean Murray corner on 83 minutes. Hoban went close with another header two minutes later before a dramatic equaliser when Cleary pounced in the 90th minute. Dundalk had chances to win it in added time but efforts from Sean Gannon and Cleary would just not go in.

Waterford take more confidence from their positive form since the restart under John Sheridan but Dundalk can only pray that Europe on Wednesday offers some relief.

DUNDALK - Rogers; Gannon, Hoare, Cleary, Massey (Oduwa 46); Shields, Colovic (Gatt 46); Mountney (Murray 27), McEleney (Patching 70), Duffy (McMillan 46); Hoban.

WATERFORD - Murphy (Ryan 43); Bone, Davidson, McCourt; Sobowale, Smith, Coote, Weir, Wilson; Byrne (Fitzgerald 82), M O'Connor.

REFEREE - Ray Matthews

Online Editors