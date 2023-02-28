Dundalk remain open to multi-club partnership despite end to Hull City talks

The owners at Oriel Park have confirmed that a takeover of the club by the owner of Hull City is off. Photo: Sportsfile

Dundalk have confirmed they will not be entering into any deal with Hull after being taken by surprise by public comments from the Championship club about a link-up.

But chairman Sean O’Connor has stressed that the club remain open to the idea of entering into a multi-club partnership with another entity.

Hull’s Turkish owner Acun Ilicali had made approaches to a number of LOI clubs about a possible investment which would have seen the Tigers either take a majority share in a club or else buy them outright

Local media reported a deal was close but O’Connor says that was never the case and admitted he was shocked by reports coming out of Hull where first team boss Liam Rosenior implied there could be an alignment with Dundalk in terms of playing styles.

This caused alarm in Dundalk and fans made their feelings clear in Friday’s defeat to Bohemians.

Ilicali was at Richmond Park that night to have a look at Shelbourne, reflecting their options were open. They had previously met with Drogheda.

"We had conversations with Hull. But we're at a point now after those conversations where we are not going to progress with them at this point," chairman O’Connor told the club’s Youtube channel.

"We both decided to put things on ice. We’re not going to be going forward at this point. From how the last seven days went, the things that happened took us all by surprise.

"The idea of being a feeder club, it was never going to be the case. A multi-club model, every club within it has to stand on its own two feet and have the potential to be successful and have its own identity.

"There are huge upsides (to multiclub models) but it always has to be what’s best for this club. We would never go into a relationship with somebody where Dundalk becomes subservient to a bigger club."