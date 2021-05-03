Dundalk recover from nightmare start as Chris Shields goal secures draw in Longford

Dundalk came from behind to take a draw from this showdown with a brave Longford side but the Lilywhites will again reflect on a match where goalkeeping errors were central to the dropping of points.

Caretaker boss Jim Magilton had enjoyed a 100 per cent record in the dugout prior to this trip to the Midlands but it was a problem that dogged the previous management team which ultimately set the tone for this encounter.

With a full-time squad, Dundalk would be expected to brush aside a promoted Longford team that is making the most of limited resources, with manager Daire Doyle doing well to be very competitive with five changes from the team that lost to St Patrick's Athletic on Friday.

The script for an entertaining affair was crafted by a disastrous opening for visiting goalkeeper Peter Cherrie, who gifted two strikes to the hosts in the early minutes.

Veteran Cherrie was called in after a horror run for Alessio Abibi, the preferred option of departed boss Filippo Giovagnoli, but the Scot made a double contribution to Dundalk's net-minding blooper reel to give Longford a shock cushion.

First, he allowed a weak Dylan Grimes shot to slip through his hands after an initial mix-up between Chris Shields and Greg Sloggett.

Before Dundalk could recover, Cherrie had fumbled a routine cross into the path of the grateful Rob Manley and Magilton's side were playing catch-up. Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe quickly pulled one back from a corner but it was clear that Longford sensed vulnerability and Daire Doyle's well-drilled side continued to create opportunities on the counter.

They could have added to their advantage before the break but equally, Dundalk were wasteful on numerous occasions with the tardy opening creating a chaotic and open affair. Junior's goal came from a dead ball and Dundalk always looked dangerous in that department, with Andy Boyle fluffing a gilt-edged opportunity.

But Longford regrouped impressively at the interval and were the stronger side in the period after the resumption as Dundalk lacked the cohesion to turn the screw.

Magilton utilised his bench, showcasing the depth of the Lilywhites squad even if injuries have left them lighter in defence and attack, but they initially lacked the harmony that was evident in Longford's application.

The bench gave the Lilywhites superior battery power as the game entered the final quarter, and Longford were leggy as Chris Shields broke through to level things up, with a scrappy attempt at a pass from sub Wilfried Zahibo starting the move with a degree of fortune.

Dundalk had nine minutes to go for victory and pressed on to go in search of the win, but while league leaders Shamrock Rovers have become the experts at maximising these opportunities, the Louth club have lost the golden touch, even if the damage here was ultimately done in the early minutes. They are 13 points off the pace after just one series of games.

Longford: Kelly, Elworthy, McDonnell, O'Driscoll, Chambers; Dervan, Zambra (J Manley 77), Robinson; Grimes, R Manley, Byrne

Dundalk: Cherrie, Jurkovskis, Cleary, Boyle, Adedokun; Shields, Sloggett (Zahibo 62); Murray (Kelly 76), McEleney (Midtskogen 62), Duffy; Junior

Referee: Damien MacGraith