Dundalk reclaim second spot in Premier Division with win over Finn Harps

Greg Sloggett of Dundalk in action against Ryan Rainey of Finn Harps during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo: George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

Dundalk leapfrogged Derry City and returned to second place in the Premier Division as first half goals from Darragh Leahy, Keith Ward and Steven Bradley condemned an uninspired Finn Harps to another loss.

It was announced an hour prior to kick off that defender Mark Connolly had left the club, for now at least, having been recalled from his loan by parent club Dundee United.

The subject of Connolly’s future at Oriel Park had been the subject of much speculation during the summer months, given his six-month loan agreement was reaching an end.

All the noises from Dundalk were that talks with the Scottish Premiership outfit were ongoing and even after his departure, the club maintain they hope to have Connolly’s future resolved soon.

They won’t want to be without last month’s league Player of the Month for too long.

In the circumstances, his absence was hardly felt as Harps did not duly test Dundalk’s rearguard in a match the hosts dominated from start to finish.

The only surprising aspect was that they failed to add to their three first half goals.

They had chances to do so after the break, notably when Ward smacked the post with a curling effort while Mark McGinley was nowhere and defenders were scrambling to cover the line.

Bradley also delivered a pinpoint cross onto Pat Hoban’s head but the striker made nothing of his header.

The game had long been won by that point. Only Ryan Rainey’s shot in the first half and Conor Tourish’s header after the restart tested Dundalk’s stand-in goalkeeper Peter Cherrie.

Ollie Horgan’s side have lost eight of their last ten games, in a season of struggle punctuated by just two victories.

Leahy’s opener arrived inside three minutes. He was well placed in the penalty to fire in a loose ball after Bradley’s shot was blocked.

Minutes later, the lead was doubled when Hoban’s superb pass set Greg Sloggett away. The midfielder found Ward who swept in.

The game’s final goal was its best. Bradley cut in from the right and found the far top corner with a perfectly executed curling shot which left goalkeeper Mark McGinley stricken.

Dundalk: Cherrie; Macari (Mountney, 76), Bone, Boyle, Leahy; Doyle; Bradley (McMillan, 85), Sloggett, Ward (Adams, 67), Kelly (O’Kane, 67); Hoban (Martin, 76).

Finn Harps: McGinley; Tourish, McGing, Slevin; Boyle, Connolly, Rainey (Nicolson, 66), McNamee (Timlin, 66), Donelon (Duncan, 74); Mihaljevic; Jones (Carillo, 83).

Referee: A Reale.