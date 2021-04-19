Dundalk promise ‘thorough recruitment process’ for new manager

Filippo Giovagnoli has stepped away from his role with Dundalk after a fraught weekend at the club. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk have vowed to go through a "thorough recruitment process for a new manager" after the club today confirmed that Fillipo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan had left the club.

It was widely-known that Keegan, who was "manager" in the club's convoluted management structure, quit Oriel Park on Friday and was not involved for Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to St Patrick's Athletic.

Giovagnoli, described by the club as "coach", took charge of the side for that game but at a meeting with the squad on Sunday the Italian informed the players that he too was leaving, with the moves confirmed by the club today.

In a statement, Dundalk said: "Dundalk FC can confirm that Filippo Giovagnoli has left the club with immediate effect. Giuseppe Rossi will remain at Dundalk FC as part of the coaching team. Dundalk FC can also confirm that Shane Keegan has left his position as team manager."

The statement did not mention who would be in charge for Tuesday's game away to Derry City, though it's expected that Rossi and Sporting Director Jim Magilton will manage the team before a new boss is brought in.

