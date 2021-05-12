Dundalk players get Covid all-clear and ‘apologise unreservedly for their actions’ after Belfast ‘team-bonding’ trip

A group of Dundalk players have apologised for a 'serious error of judgment' in travelling to Belfast last weekend - with the Louth club breathing a sigh of relief after a set of Covid tests returned negative.

Several southern based members of the squad travelled north for a 'team bonding' session which was a breach of public health guidelines advising against non essential travel to Northern Ireland.

They were joined by some players who live north of the border for an outdoor social gathering before travelling home by train later in the evening.

Dundalk cut short training on Monday when details of the get-together emerged and Covid tests were ordered for yesterday.

If a member of the group had returned a positive test, it could have had serious implications for a club that is already under pressure following a dreadful start to the season with just two wins from their opening ten games.

However, they came back all clear and that should pave the way for the squad to proceed with Friday's game against Finn Harps after receiving a rap on the knuckles.

"Dundalk FC acknowledges that there was a recent breach of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines by some members of the first-team playing squad," read a statement from the FAI Cup holders.

"As a result, all players and coaching staff underwent COVID-19 testing on Tuesday morning. The club can confirm that all tests have since returned negative results. After consultation with HSE Live, the club has determined that no further action needs to be taken.

"Since the advent of the virus, the club has worked in line with the FAI and HSE to ensure a safe environment for all of its players and staff and it is abundantly clear to everyone at Oriel Park that COVID-19 protocols must be strictly adhered to at all times.

"The players fully recognise that this breach was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions."

Sporting Director Jim Magilton will address the club's internal response to the episode at a press conference tomorrow.