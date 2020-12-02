Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli banned from contact with players until an hour after Molde tie

Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli during the UEFA Europa League Group B match against SK Rapid Wien at Allianz Stadion in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Reuters

Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli will not be able to make contact with his players until an hour after the end of tomorrow's Europa League clash with Molde due to his breach of UEFA regulations.

The League of Ireland champions have been hit with a €50,000 fine after it was deemed that the Italian was guilty of 'shadow coaching' by having a prominent involvement in their early group games despite not having a Pro Licence.

Giovagnoli was also banned from matchday involvement in the game with Molde and next week's visit of Arsenal.

When the 50-year-old was appointed in August, Dundalk felt they had addressed the Pro Licence situation by promoting Shane Keegan from his role as opposition analyst to a coaching position.

But while he was listed on the UEFA teamsheet throughout their European run, UEFA could see that Giovagnoli was front and centre and chose to act.

Keegan addressed the charge in the pre-match press conference ahead of the game with Norway which kicks off a busy seven days for the Louth club with the FAI Cup final against Shamrock Rovers on Sunday and Arsenal's arrival in the Aviva next Thursday rounding off the year.

"He doesn't have the Pro Licence and there must be rules and regulations into how much you can do on the sidelines if you don't have one and they felt it overstepped the mark," said Keegan.

"By the time we head across to the match venue, then he is not allowed to make any communication with us - I think for up to an hour after the final whistle."

Giovagnoli will still be picking the team but he won't be able to have an input beyond that - with Dundalk putting plans in place to juggle their options and avoid fatigue ahead of the Rovers match.

Nathan Oduwa is in line to start against Molde after an eventful week. He missed a penalty before winning another one against Rapid Vienna in a lively cameo last week.

However, he received online abuse after the match with team-mates rallying around to support him.

"It means a lot, it shows how strong we are as a team," said Oduwa," I can't thank them enough."

Online Editors