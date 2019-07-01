Dundalk maintain lead at Premier summit with win over Waterford

Arriving on the back of a late defeat to Bohemians 72 hours earlier, Blues boss Alan Reynolds watched on in horror as his side fell behind in comedic fashion with less than 90 seconds played.



Sean Gannon's cross from the right wasn't dealt with it and after doing well to parry Kenny Browne's awkward deflection, goalkeeper Matthew Connor was unlucky to see the ball cannon off his centre-back and roll into the net.



Dundalk set about putting it beyond the reach of the Blues and Patrick Hoban had an effort ruled out for offside in the 10th minute before Patrick McEleney somehow fluffed an open goal after a fantastic run down the left wing by Sean Hoare.



Connor made a fine stop to deny Hoban in the 22nd minute but he was helpless to deny the champions two minutes later, Daniel Kelly arriving at the near post to sweep Hoban's ball into the far corner.



JJ Lunney was unlucky to see an angled volley crash off the underside of the crossbar before the break and, in truth, the game could have done with that effort going in.



The second half was something of a non-event with Jamie McGrath sealing the win with a hooked finish, his first goal in over a year before Shane Duggan hit the woodwork late on.



Dundalk: Rogers; Gannon, Cleary, Hoare (Gartland HT), Jarvis; Shields, McEleney (Benson 66); D Kelly, McGrath, Duffy (Murray 74); Hoban.

Waterford: Connor; Poynton, Delaney, Browne (Galvin HT), Lynch (Martin 69); Lunney, Chvedukas, Duggan, Hery, Walsh (O'Halloran 65); Feely.

Referee: Derek Tomney

