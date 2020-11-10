Dundalk lose but retain Euro spot

Darragh Noone, right, and Jesse Devers of Sligo Rovers leave the field following their sides victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers profited from another goalkeeping gaffe from Dundalk at Oriel Park last night to give themselves an outside chance of European football next season.

After criticism of Aaron McCarey's display in the 4-3 Europa League defeat away to Rapid Vienna last Thursday, Gary Rogers was one of six changes to the Lilywhites side selected by Filippo Giovagnoli.

However, the veteran was all at sea for the opening goal after just 10 minutes when Jesse Devers' cross from wide on the right looped over his head and into the net. Ronan Coughlan would then add a stunning second in the 96th minute.

Those goals were enough for Liam Buckley's side to claim fourth place, which could be enough for a Europa League spot if one of the three sides above them wins the FAI Cup.

Dundalk, meanwhile, can perhaps count themselves fortunate to be there already.

Defeat to the Bit O'Red meant that they needed a favour from Finn Harps to finish third.

They struggled to break down a stubborn Sligo. Ed McGinty was excellent in the visitors' goal as he kept out efforts from Daniel Cleary and Brian Gartland and a late Seán Gannon attempt.

Dundalk - Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Cleary, Dummigan; Sloggett, Flores (Mountney 74); Colovic, Sean Murray (Gannon ht), Oduwa; Hoban (McMillan 45+2).

Sligo Rovers - McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, Donelon (Cooper 64); Cawley, Morahan (Seymore 79); Devers, De Vries, Ogedi-Uzokwe; Coughlan.

Ref - Derek Tomney (Dublin)

