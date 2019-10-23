Five players from League of Ireland champions Dundalk have been voted onto the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Season.

Dundalk lead the way with five players named in PFAI Team of the Year

And Lilywhites duo Sean Gannon and Michael Duffy will go up against Shamrock Rovers midfielder and Ireland international Jack Byrne for the player of the year gong.

Duffy is looking to retain his crown after scooping the honour 12 months ago.

Byrne could do a unique double as he is also eligible for the young player of the year award.

The details of the Premier XI and shortlist for the main awards were revealed on the latest episode of LOI Weekly.

Gannon and Duffy are joined in the XI by club colleagues Sean Hoare, Chris Shields and Patrick Hoban.

Byrne is one of four Rovers representatives with goalkeeper Alan Mannus, left full Sean Kavanagh and centre half Lee Grace getting the nod.

Bohemians midfielder Danny Mandroiu and Derry City striker David Parkhouse fly the flag for their respective clubs.

They are also both listed for the young player of the year award where they go up against Byrne.

PFAI Player of Year Shortlist: Michael Duffy (Dundalk), Sean Gannon (Dundalk), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Young Player: Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), David Parkhouse (Derry), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

PFAI Premier XI (4-3-3): Mannus (Shamrock Rovers); Gannon (Dundalk), Hoare (Dundalk), Grace (Shamrock Rovers), Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers); Mandroiu (Bohemians), Shields (Dundalk), Byrne (Shamrock Rovers); Parkhouse (Derry City), Hoban (Dundalk), Duffy (Dundalk)

Online Editors