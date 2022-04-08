Dundalk keeper Nathan Sheppard rides to rescue to earn Stephen O’Donnell point in grudge match at St Pat’s

Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd reacts at the final whistle of his side's draw in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk at Richmond Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

No scores settled, no goals scored.

Stephen O’Donnell’s return to Inchicore was a lively affair, and it provided a neutral solution at odds with the feelings between the respective clubs.

The central battle on the pitch was between two players who arrived at their respective clubs after the post-FAI Cup final drama.

Visiting keeper Nathan Sheppard twice denied Saints striker Eoin Doyle from close range in a second half where the momentum was with Tim Clancy’s side.

They couldn’t drive it home, though, and O’Donnell was probably the happier of the two bosses at the full-time whistle where he shook hands with Clancy but not with Alan Mathews, the experienced presence on the Saints bench that he had worked closely with during his two years here.

The atmosphere was always going to be electric on account of the Saints’ anger arising from O’Donnell’s departure, and a couple of banners were unveiled which made their feelings clear.

Home fans behind the dugout didn’t get off his case, but it was hardly a welcome to hell style reception either. Pig’s heads were absent. Nobody crossed the mark. And the game was a good distraction. From the outset, it was absorbing. The unflagged absence of Chris Forrester allowed Tim Clancy to introduce Adam Murphy, the Dublin teenager being watched by top clubs in the UK.

Murphy, who was celebrating his 17th birthday, signed pro on the same day as Udinese=bound James Abankwah and is held in similar esteem.

However, he has suffered dreadful luck with hamstring setbacks, and after a stirring 22-minute cameo, which highlighted his energy and passing range, Murphy was struck down again. It was important in the context of the match as Dundalk were paddling at that stage, with the hosts well on top without necessarily creating outstanding chances. Darragh Burns was a constant menace on the right side.

The stoppage affected the Saints’ rhythm and Dundalk began to threaten with a combination of smart pressing and quick counters. Former Saint Robbie Benson, who avoided grief, had the best chance of the half with a slick move culminating in Abankwah getting in the way of his shot.

While the locals might have won the half on points, they weren’t landing strikes, with Doyle unable to find space where it mattered.

It was a different story after the restart, albeit with a similar outcome. The Saints lifted their performance levels and managed to find an end product. Doyle, the winter recruit from Bolton, was able to involve himself in link-up play and ghost into the area.

And, on another night, he would have gone home as the hero. On two occasions, crosses from Burns found the number nine unchallenged in the area. But Sheppard was equal to the task. The Wales U-21 international isn’t the biggest, but he is nimble and showed his athleticism to turn both attempts over the crossbar. Doyle even gave him a pat of congratulation for the first one.

Dundalk were hanging on and O’Donnell worked his bench to try and retrieve the situation. The pace of Saints subs Mark Doyle and Tunde Owolabi provided an additional threat, but in truth, Dundalk were reasonably comfortable in the final ten minutes. They had Sheppard to thank for that position.

St Patrick’s Athletic – Anang, Abankwah, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin; O’Reilly, Murphy (McClelland 24); Burns, Coughlan (M Doyle 65), King (Owolabi 84); E Doyle.

Dundalk – Sheppard, Macari, Connolly, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett (Ward 76), Doyle (Williams 45); Bradley (Adams 69), Benson, Kelly; Hoban (McMillan 89).

Ref – R Harvey.