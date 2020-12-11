Dundalk keeper Gary Rogers to bring 20-year professional career to an end

Dundalk keeper Gary Rogers celebrates during last Sunday's FAI Cup win over Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The Meath-born veteran is set to anounce his retirement. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk goalkeeper Gary Rogers is set to announce his retirement from professional football after a 20-year career.

The 39-year-old has opted to hang up his gloves with Thursday night's Europa League defeat to Arsenal bringing down the curtain on a journey which started with St Francis back in 2000.

He had mulled over the decision in recent weeks but confirmed his intentions in the aftermath of the Arsenal match - even though Dundalk were keen on Rogers sticking around.

Last Sunday's FAI Cup Final victory over Shamrock Rovers allowed the veteran to go out on a high.

The Meathman won five Premier Division titles (four with Dundalk, one with Sligo) and five FAI Cups (three Dundalk, one with Sligo Rovers and one with Drogheda) and also steps away with the record for League of Ireland appearances in Europe (54).

Rogers is second in the all-time League of Ireland appearance list and had ambitions of catching Al Finucane at the top of the charts but Covid-19 put an end to that.

He started his career at Shelbourne and his St Francis debut came while on loan. Stints at Drogheda, Dublin City, Bray, St Patrick's Athletic and Sligo Rovers followed before Stephen Kenny brought him to Dundalk for the 2015 season.

Rogers was called into the senior Ireland squad a year later and was on the bench for a World Cup qualifier with Serbia.

He was active with the players union, PFA Ireland, serving as chairman until recently and the talented GAA performer has also worked as a goalkeeping coach with a variety of intercounty sides in tandem with his professional football career.

It wouldn't be a surprise if his next sporting move came in the GAA field.

Online Editors