Dundalk interested in bringing back Boyle and McMillan if duo return to Ireland

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth has confirmed that the club would be interested in ex-Lilywhites duo Andy Boyle and David McMillan if they decided to return to Ireland.

The pair face uncertain futures across the water with Boyle out of favour at Preston and in the final six months of his contract.

McMillan has been made available for transfer by St Johnstone after an injury interrupted year in Scotland. He still has 18 months left on his deal.

The pair were key parts of Dundalk's run to the Europa League in 2016 and the club's head coach Perth admits he is keeping tabs on their situation.

However, it's believed that Boyle does have interest from Scotland - where he spent the first half of this season on loan at Dundee - and is mulling over his options. McMillan's intentions are unclear.

Shamrock Rovers would also be interested in the duo, but they would face strong competition from Dundalk if the pair opted to come home.

"If a good player that's Irish becomes available, they are going to be linked with us," said Perth after his side kicked off their pre-season games with a 5-1 Malone Cup win over neighbours Drogheda United.

"Have we offered Andy Boyle or David McMillan contracts? No. If they were coming back to this country then would we be interested? Yes. But it's nothing more than that.

"We've a long way to go. We will be strengthening the squad. That's a fact. Our squad is actually quite light for what we've got ahead of us. But there's nobody close to signing over the next couple of days."

Dundalk will travel to Spain for a training camp on Monday. They have signed midfielder Jordan Flores from Wigan Athletic, while ex-Watford and Ireland U21 international Sean Murray impressed in the Drogheda match.

However, he remains on the books of Danish side Vejle Boldklub so there is a road to travel before any deal can be agreed.

