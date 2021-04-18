Dundalk in crisis with Jim Magilton set to take charge after departure of Italian duo

JIM Magilton is likely to be in charge of crisis club Dundalk for Tuesday's crucial league game away to Derry City as Italian coaches Filippo Giovagnoli and Giuseppe Rossi have joined Shane Keegan in leaving the club.

Dundalk got a late equaliser at home to St Patrick's Athletic on Saturday to earn a draw, only their second point in five games, but the game was played against a backdrop of chaos, with the resignation on Friday of Keegan - who was classed as "manager" at Oriel Park. Giovagnoli was effectively in charge for the St Pat's game, which the club's Sporting Director Magilton watched from the stands.

But it's believed that the Italian duo of Giovagnoli and Rossi, whose job descriptions were listed as "coach" by the club at the start of the season, informed the players after a meeting on Sunday morning that they too had left, according to local radio station LMFM.

Giovagnoli was a surprise choice to succeed Vinny Perth when he left the club last summer, as the Italian had no track record in coaching at adult level and did not hold the necessary UEFA coaching qualifications, which led the club to bring in Keegan as he held a pro-licence qualification. He steered Dundalk to a place in the Europa League group stage and an FAI Cup final win but his time at Oriel Park has now ended.

Former Sligo Rovers boss Ger Lyttle has been linked with the manager's job but it's thought that Magilton will be in charge for Tuesday's trip to Derry, a key game for both clubs after a difficult start to the season that leaves Derry and Dundalk without a win.

Online Editors