Dundalk identify supporter who allegedly racially abused Shamrock Rovers player

Dundalk have identified the supporter who allegedly directed racial abuse towards a member of the Shamrock Rovers squad following their FAI Cup first round match on Sunday evening.

Despite playing with 10-men for the majority of the tie, Dundalk won 1-0 courtesy of Hayden Muller’s first-half goal, but in the aftermath of the Oriel Park win, an individual allegedly directed a racist comment towards a Shamrock Rovers player.

The Louth club have confirmed in a statement that they have identified the individual in question. They are currently investigating the incident and have urged anyone with information to come forward to the club.

“Dundalk FC has been made aware of an incident that took place following our Sports Direct FAI Cup match with Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park on Sunday when a racist comment was allegedly directed towards an opposition player,” said the club in a statement.

“We have made contact with Shamrock Rovers and are currently investigating the incident. We would like to thank the Dundalk supporters who contacted the club quickly to report it. We have identified the individual involved and would encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“Dundalk FC has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism. Racist or discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter is completely unacceptable and has no place in our game or wider society. These people are not simply not welcome at Oriel Park.

“There will be no further comment at this time.”