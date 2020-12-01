Dundalk hit with €50k fine from UEFA over 'shadow coaching' charge

Dundalk have been hit with a €50k fine as punishment for the central involvement of Filippo Giovagnoli in Europa League games even though he lacks the requisite qualifications.

Giovagnoli does not have a Pro Licence but was prominently involved in their opening games in the competition prior to being hit with a ban from the sideline for the game with Rapid Vienna last week.

UEFA’s disciplinary body have now gone further by banning the Italian from matchday activity in Thursday’s clash with Molde and next week’s visit of Arsenal to Dublin.

They say Dundalk have violated the ‘general principles of conduct’ by not having a head coach that ticks the boxes.

Shane Keegan does have the licence and has been listed on the team sheet for games but it was clear that Giovagnoli was calling the shots from the sideline and UEFA have termed the offence as ‘shadow coaching’

It’s an unwelcome birthday present for Giovagnoli who turned 50 on Tuesday

Online Editors