Dundalk heap more misery on Shamrock Rovers with FAI Cup win

Dundalk 1 Shamrock Rovers 0

Dundalk may have made this victory more difficult than they needed to but they won’t care.

FAI Cup first-round ties are all about winning and Hayden Muller’s first-half strike did just that as the 10-man Lilywhites dug deep to dump Shamrock Rovers out, in a repeat of the 2020 decider.

Despite Paul Doyle’s 31st-minute sending off, Dundalk held on to make it back-to-back wins over Rovers in front of 2,686 at Oriel Park, and will travel to Reykjavik to face KA next week buoyed by the huge win.

The visitors had no shortage of chances to get themselves level, hitting the crossbar in both halves as Celtic loanee Johnny Kenny missed an open goal and was twice denied by the impressive Nathan Shepperd, who produced a star performance to help his side into the second round.

But for Rovers, it marked the end of a hugely disappointing week, exiting the first round of the cup for the first time since 2018 just days after they were dumped out of Champions League qualifying.

Up next is a daunting trip to Hungarian heavyweights Ferencvaros in Europa Conference League qualifying, where they will arrive winless in their last five with just a single goal scored in that run.

The Hoops suffered an early blow as Rory Gaffney pulled up with less than five minutes played. Kenny replaced the striker, with Rovers boss Stephen Bradley taking no chances ahead of Thursday’s trip to Hungary.

Both sides enjoyed decent spells early on with Graham Burke blazing over before Greg Sloggett’s 25-yard curler sailed past the wrong side of the post, with Dundalk missing key striker Pat Hoban for the tie.

But it was 25-time winners Rovers who should have opened the scoring as Graham Burke cleverly hooked the ball through to Kenny. He saw his deft chip over the onrushing Shepperd denied by the crossbar before he headed the rebound inches over the open goal.

The visitors were made to pay on 24 minutes as Muller fired past Mannus from a corner for his first senior goal.

After the perfect start, the Lilywhites shot themselves in the foot on the half-hour mark. Doyle picked up a second booking for needlessly pulling at Aaron Greene as Rovers were handed a lifeline.

Bradley’s side went close to an equaliser seconds after the restart, with Shepperd denying Kenny’s effort before Burke’s follow up was spectacularly cleared off the line by Darragh Leahy.

Shepperd was soon called into action again, first tipping Sean Hoare’s header onto the crossbar before somehow clawing Lee Grace’s follow up to safety. The former Welsh U-21 cap seemed to be enjoying one of those days every keeper dreams of having.

Rovers piled forward in search of a leveller with Burke and Dylan Watts trying their luck late on, but with some stout defending coupled with textbook goalkeeping by Shepperd, Dundalk withstood the siege and emerged with a massive win.

DUNDALK – Shepperd; Muller, Boyle, Leahy; Davies, Lewis (Sloggett 63), Doyle, McCourt (Brownlie 85); Yli-Kokko (Malley 85), Martin (Kelly 71), O’Kane (Elliott 85).

SHAMROCK ROVERS – Mannus; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Hoare (Burt 64), Watts, O’Neill (Razi 80), Kavanagh (Towell 80); Greene, Gaffney (Kenny 5), Burke.

REF – R Harvey.