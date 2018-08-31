Dundalk increased their lead at the top of table, with Michael Duffy’s stunner in the final 10 minutes seeing off a fine Limerick effort at Markets Field.

Dundalk increased their lead at the top of table, with Michael Duffy’s stunner in the final 10 minutes seeing off a fine Limerick effort at Markets Field.

Dundalk go six points clear at the top of the table after stunning late winner sinks Limerick

Duffy took control of the ball on the edge of the Limerick box and fired low past Tommy Holland to see Dundalk home with nine minutes remaining.

Limerick were first to threaten, with close efforts from Will Fitzgerald and Karl O’Sullivan. Dundalk eventually settled into a rhythm, with Dean Jarvis having their first meaningful effort on goal but Holland made a good stop.

Connolly then had Dundalk’s best chance of the opening half from Duffy’s delivery but he was unable to turn his header on target.

The hosts started the second half well with an Ellis effort nearly putting them in front before Dundalk took control again and were eventually rewarded through Duffy’s match-winning strike.

Limerick – Holland; Murphy, Kennedy, Brouder, Tracy; Maguire, Coleman, Duggan; O’Sullivan, Ellis (Morrissey, 75), Fitzgerald (Dennehy, 79).

Dundalk – Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Cleary, Jarvis; Shields, Benson (McEleney, 77); Connolly (Murray, 46), McGrath (Mountney, 67); Hoban.

Ref – R Rogers.

Online Editors