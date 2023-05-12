Dundalk go fourth after snatching late victory against nine-man Cork City

Dundalk 2 Cork City 1

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk shoots to score his side's second goal past Cork City goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran during the LOI Premier Division win over Cork City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth — © SPORTSFILE

One of the more evocative fixtures in the recent history of the League of Ireland, there have been many memorable matches between Dundalk and Cork in the last decade but few will better the drama of this.

There was no title at stake and these sides have very different objectives this season. What unfolded in the latter stages at Oriel Park was drama in its purest form. Dundalk rewrote the script and their leading man, Patrick Hoban, stole the show

Cork ended the game with nine men after the late dismissals of Joshua Honohan and Cian Coleman. The latter sending off led to scores of staff from both sides clashing on the sideline.

That occurred after Cameron Elliott had scored a stunning 94th minute equaliser to seemingly deny Cork all the points. In the end, they took nothing.

There was still time for the home team to use their numerical advantage to their benefit. Hoban struck in the seventh minute of eight added on by referee Damien MacGraith. Ryan O'Kane and Darragh Leahy were involved and Hoban finished as he so often does for his team.

Tunde Owolabi's early goal had long since been forgotten by that point. After a slow start to his Cork career, Owolabi has found form despite his side’s struggles.

The opener was his third goal in four appearances. It is a timely run considering Ruairi Keating’s goals have dried up following his lightning start to the season.

However, it is now six consecutive defeats for the Leesiders now. They are mired in the relegation picture.

Whether Director of Football Liam Buckley remains in charge of first team affairs for much longer remains to be seen too. Cork's search for a new manager is ongoing. Newly-available Tim Clancy was among the 2,389 crowd.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Muller (Elliott, 67), Williams, Leahy; Lewis (Kelly, 76); O’Kane, Ward (Yli-Kokko, 67), Malley (Doyle, 76), Tulloch (Martin, 49); Hoban.

Cork City: Corcoran; Honohan, Coleman, Custovic; Crowley, Healy, Coffey, Varian (O’Donovan, 68); O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Bolger, 76); Keating, Owolabi (Murphy, 85).

Referee: D MacGraith