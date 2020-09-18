Dundalk given big incentive ahead of Sheriff Tiraspol tie after learning potential Europa League opponents

Filippo Giovagnoli has won all three games since taking over Dundalk on an interim basis. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk have received a massive incentive to get through next Thursday's Europa League tie with Sheriff Tiraspol after learning they will face another unseeded team in the final playoff round should they advance.

Filippo Giovagnoli's side will play at home to the winners of the tie between KI (Faroe Islands) and Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia) if they can upset the odds in Moldova.

The playoff round draw took place this morning and it pitted five seeded teams in the hat with eleven unseeded sides.

Both Sheriff and Dundalk got the outcome they were looking for by dodging the five seeded teams, although Celtic were also in the unseeded pot of the champions route after their abrupt Champions League exit.

In the circumstances, the possibility of a game with the Faroese side or Tbilisi is an attractive proposition - especially with home advantage. Tbilisi would be viewed as the stronger of the two but they only advanced to the third round by virtue of an injury time penalty against Welsh side Connah's Quay who were missing several players due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The one-off game would take place on October 1.

Dundalk are underdogs to prevail against Sheriff who have reached the Europa League group stage on four occasions and have a multinational squad.

Giovagnoli's team qualified for the third round after a narrow win over Andorran side Inter Club although they were well in control until the controversial dismissal of Andy Boyle which left them a man down for the final half hour.

The Italian has enjoyed victory in all three games since assuming control from Vinny Perth. However, the Sheriff encounter will represent his sternest test.

Online Editors