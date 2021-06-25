Dundalk give club legend Chris Shields a winning send-off

Chris Shields of Dundalk having played his final game for the club after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Derry City at Oriel Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk bade farewell to club legend Chris Shields on an emotional night at Oriel Park, with the club’s longest-serving player ending his near decade association with Dundalk in front of just 100 fans.

Shields is the most decorated player in the club’s history and was the only remaining squad member from the pre-Stephen Kenny era left at Dundalk.

He captained the team as they beat Derry City to move above them in the table.

Daniel Kelly’s close-range first-half goal was added to by Patrick Hoban’s second-half penalty as Dundalk assumed control of the game.

The striker was under pressure having missed from 12 yards against Longford last week but held his nerve.

Derry, who arrived in Louth unbeaten away from home under boss Ruaidhrí Higgins, did drag themselves back into the game via Eoin Toal’s header.

The home side held out however to provide Shields with the perfect way to end a dream stint ahead of his move to Linfield next week.

Dundalk: Abibi; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Shields, Leahy (Dummigan 76); Stanton, Murray (Sloggett 63); Kelly (Jeongwoo 64), McEleney, Duffy (Nattestad 89); Hoban (McMillan 76).

Derry City: Gartside, Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Lafferty; Harkin (Ferry 80), Thomson, Malone (Cole 46); Fitzgerald, Akintunde; Parkhouse (Coll 46).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).