Dundalk frustrated in stalemate with Shelbourne at Casey's Field

2 September 2022; Greg Sloggett of Dundalk in action against Jonathan Lunney of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Shelbourne at Casey's Field in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

As the first match to be held at the newly renamed Casey’s Field, named in tribute to Dundalk’s honorary club president Des Casey who passed away last month, this occasion was bound to be one Dundalk supporters would remember for a while to come.

The scoreless draw that marked it may not linger in the memory for quite so long. It lacked genuine quality throughout and neither side can consider themselves too aggrieved at the result. The point is a better one for Shelbourne than it is for Stephen O’Donnell’s Dundalk.

They have won just one of their last five league outings now, having a week earlier needed extra-time to squeeze past First Division Wexford in the FAI Cup.

Dundalk could name just seven of the allowed nine substitutes, with two of those goalkeepers. Patrick Hoban, Daniel Kelly, Robbie Benson and the suspended Darragh Leahy were among the absentees.

The hosts dominated possession for the most part, bar a quick Shels salvo in the early stages. Chances arrived courtesy of defensive errors, however, and not any great creative endeavour on either team’s part.

John Mountney’s outstanding long-range strike was tipped over by Brendan Clarke and John Martin skewed wide after Gavin Molloy’s cheap concession in his own area.

Nathan Shepperd bested Matty Smith when the Scot had Shels’ most presentable opportunity in the second half. Gavin Molloy’s free-kick went over the bar too.

Dundalk toiled but ultimately without reward. Clarke raced off his line to deny David McMillan a late winner. A serious injury to Conor Kane in injury-time marred the game’s end on a frustrating night for both sides.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari (Doyle 81), Bone, Boyle, Mountney (Adams 64); Lewis, Sloggett; Bradley, Ward (Hauge 76), O’Kane; Martin (McMillan 64).

Shelbourne: Clarke; Molloy, Byrne, Griffin; Farrell, Dervin, Lunney, Kane (O’Drsicoll 90+6); McManus (Ledwidge 67), Moylan; Smith.

Referee: P McLaughlin.