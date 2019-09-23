Dundalk FC CEO hoping club can reach agreement with Louth GAA on use of proposed 14,000-seater stadium

Dundalk CEO Mark Devlin has floated the possibility that there could be a role for the club in Louth GAA's plans to develop a new 14,000 capacity stadium on the outskirts of the town.

Louth GAA have submitted a planning application with a view to accelerating the project, and Devlin has hinted that the development could also have a role to play in Dundalk's need to enhance their facilities.

Dundalk currently play in Oriel Park, which has a capacity of 4,500.

The Englishman used his programme notes ahead of the league game with Shamrock Rovers to argue that it provided an opportunity for the two codes to work together.

"As someone who doesn't have the historic baggage of any disputes between sports, I would hope that any new stadium in the town would be for the benefit of all our community and all sports played in the county," said Devlin.

"There may be reasons why it wouldn't work but I believe that we owe it to the public to explore all possibilities. It is definitely something I will be looking to discuss and understand what may be achievable."

