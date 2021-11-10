Dundalk are back in local ownership after a consortium led by former owner Andy Connolly and sports technology firm Statsports agreed a deal with Peak6 in the last 24 hours.

The two parties had been in discussions for a number of weeks but the breakthrough came over the weekend after common ground was established in key areas.

An alternative consortium that was assisted by former Sunderland CEO Mags Byrne was in pole position a fortnight ago on account of an apparent willingness to make a bigger offer.

But they dropped out of the equation across the past seven days, with links to the ownership group behind Glentoran denied by sources close to the club - even though alternative bidders were led to believe they were behind it.

Expand Close Fr Cusack, right, blesses the new Oriel Park surface back in 2017 watched by then club owners Andy Connolly and Paul Brown and manager Stephen Kenny / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fr Cusack, right, blesses the new Oriel Park surface back in 2017 watched by then club owners Andy Connolly and Paul Brown and manager Stephen Kenny

A degree of mystery surrounds the seriousness of that bid, and where it fell down, while Dublin businessman Dermot Usher was also looking at investing and was working together with Connolly before they decided to go in alternative directions.

The prospect of the club returning to local hands was enhanced by Statsports upping their interest in the concept after initial talks.

Co-founders Alan Clarke and Sean O'Connor are well-known members of the football community in Dundalk, and they had a long-term interest in becoming more involved with the Oriel Park club.

But that was accelerated by this process, and the GPS tracking experts, who have a well-established global reputation, plan to tap into their contacts to help the club.

Connolly runs hardware firm Fastfix and was co-owner when the decision was made to sell to American backers at the end of 2017 with investment company Peak6 the principle owners.

Dundalk won the double in 2018 and retained the league title in 2019 but the arrival of Bill Hulsizer - the father of Peak6 boss Matt - midway through that year was a significant turning point.

The elder Hulsizer quickly became the most prominent voice at the club and was appointed chairman later in the year.

In a Covid dominated 2020, Vinny Perth was replaced by Filippo Giovagnoli and the Lilywhites did return to the Europa League group stages and win back the FAI Cup.

But a winter of rash spending has contributed to a disastrous 2021 with Giovagnoli making way for new Sporting Director Jim Magilton to take temporary control before Hulsizer brought back Perth against Magilton's wishes.

Fan anger grew after a number of high profile player departures followed staff and volunteer exits behind the scenes.

Peak6 had signalled an interest to sell up and the Connolly/Statsports combination emerged as the most popular option with supporters craving stability.

Decisive action was needed with Andy Boyle the only senior player under contract for next term.

The new team will move quickly to assess the situation and the return of Connolly's brother Martin - the former chief operating officer who was amongst those to be sidelined by the US regime - is on the cards.

Uncertainty hangs over the position of manager Perth with all options being considered. Magilton's role is also up in the air.

Peak6 are set to leave a figure of around €250,000 in the bank and a key aspect of talks was the extent to which they were willing to tie up some loose ends.

The local group were unwilling to spend their money on gaining control because they feel the priority should be diverting resources towards the rebuilding project made necessary by mistakes made under the controversial departing regime.