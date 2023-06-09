Dundalk fans will get to see their defender Louis Annesley play for Gibraltar against Ireland

Dundalk fans will get to see their defender Louis Annesley in action on international duty in Ireland as he was today named in the Gibraltar squad for their Euro 2024 double-header.

Gibraltar, who have lost every game they have played in the Euro qualifiers, take on France on Friday in their temporary home of Faro in Portugal before a test against Stephen Kenny’s Ireland at Lansdowne Road.

Their coach today named a 25-man squad for the two games and there’s a place for Annesley, who missed their March international games due to injury.

The 35-times capped defender only returned to the Dundalk side for last week’s win over UCD after a long lay-off due to injury and he’s now in line to face ex-Dundalk player Jamie McGrath in the qualifiers.

Speaking before the squad was named, he said he was ready for a busy spell. “When I signed for Dundalk, they were the months that I looked at,” he told the club website. “In June, there are internationals. In July, we’ve got Europe, the FAI Cup tie against Shamrock Rovers and the second half of the league, so it’s all going on and they are games that everyone wants to play in.”

Veterans Roy Chipolina (40), Lee Casciaro (41) and Joseph Chipolina (35) are all involved for another battle with Ireland, while former Preston player Scott Wiseman, who had retired from the national team, is also back.

Gibraltar squad

Goalkeepers: Dayle Coleing (Lincoln Red Imps), Bradley Banda (Eurpoa), Jaylan Hankins (Brunos Magpies).

Defenders: Jack Sergeant, Roy Chipolina, Scott Wiseman, Bernardo Lopes (all Lincoln Red Imps), Jayce Olivero, Ethan Jolley (Europa), Louis Annesley (Dundalk), Niels Hartman (Loughborough), Joseph Chipolina (Glacis United), Scott Ballantine (Manchester 62), Kian Ronan.

Midfielders: Ethan Britto (Lincoln Red Imps), Nicholas Pozo (Cadiz), Ayoub El Hmidi, Aymen Mouelhi (St Joseph’s), Mohamed Badr, Anthony Hernandez (Europa), Dylan Peacock (Glacis United), Ethan Santos (Lynx)

Forwards: Jamie Coombes (St Joseph’s), Tjay De Barr (Wycombe), Lee Casciaro (Lincoln Red Imps)