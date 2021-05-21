Dundalk fans stage protest against owners outside Oriel Park ahead of Shamrock Rovers game

Dundalk supporters protest outside of Oriel Park before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A section of Dundalk fans gathered at Oriel Park before tonight's Premier Division game with Shamrock Rovers to call for the removal of chairman Bill Hulsizer.

Around 100-150 supporters descended on the venue after local debate about the merits of going ahead with the planned protest.

The majority of those present stood by and watched a smaller vocal group lead chants and wave banners signalling their disgust at the current direction of the club.

"We want our club back" was the prevailing sentiment from those assembled, with commuters making their way home after work caught up in a mini firework show outside the ground with Gardai directing proceedings.

The protest leaders called for the Shamrock Rovers bus to be allowed to enter the ground without any difficulty.

Fans are aggrieved at a series of decisions taken over the past 12 months, in particular the high volume of departures from the club both on and off the field. The appointment of the unqualified Filippo Giovagnoli and the suggestion of playing home games in Dublin also featured on a letter that was circulated outside the ground with fans looking for a petition to be signed.

Hulsizer is the father of Matt Hulsizer, the billionaire co-founder of Peak6, the club's majority owners. The Florida based chairman arrived midway through 2019 and has steadily become the dominant figure off the park although he has been calling the shots remotely since Covid-19 struck.

Earlier this week, Dundalk sporting director Jim Magilton met with a section of fans behind the protest to discuss the possibility of improved communication between the club and the community.