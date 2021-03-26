Dundalk fall to shock defeat as Finn Harps claim stunning victory at Oriel Park  

The Celtic Tiger was still purring the last time Finn Harps won at Oriel Park but Ollie Horgan’s side ensured their roaring start to the new SSE Airtricity League season continued as Adam Foley’s double ended their hoodoo over Dundalk.

The Donegal side hadn’t beaten the Lilywhites in any competition since a 2-0 win in a play-off in November 2007, and you had to go back to May 2006 for their last win at the Co Louth venue.

However, an impressive display saw them run out deserving winners as the perennial strugglers made it two wins from two on the back of their victory over Bohemians last weekend.

Harps were gifted the lead on 42 minutes when Dundalk’s new Albanian keeper Abibi was caught in possession from Andy Boyle’s back pass, allowing Foley to charge it down to give his side a 1-0 lead at the break.

Shane Keegan’s side did manage to level three minutes after the restart when Patrick Hoban headed in from a Michael Duffy free kick.

However, Foley ensured the win for his side on 63 minutes by racing onto Barry McNamee’s pass before slotting past Abibi with relative ease as Dundalk’s pleas for an offside flag fell on deaf ears.

Hoban almost conjured up an equaliser three minutes from the end but saw his bicycle kick attempt come back off the upright.

The result means it is Dundalk’s worst points return from two matches since 2012 and adds to the pressure on their new management team ahead of next weekend’s trip to face reigning league champions Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

Dundalk: Abibi; Dummigan, Boyle, Cleary, Leahy (Han 80); Shields, Sloggett (McMillan 72); Junior (O’Kane HT), Stanton (Perez HT), Duffy, Hoban. Subs not used: Cherrie, Gartland, Douglas.

Finn Harps: M McGinley; Boyle, McEleney, Sadiki, Webster; Seymore, Coyle; O’Sullivan, Russell, McNamee (Folan 77); Foley (Shanley 77). Subs not used: McNicholas, Boyd, Browne, N McGinley, Rainey, McNamee, Owolabi.

REFEREE: Derek Tomney (Dublin).

