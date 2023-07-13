Dundalk escape Gibraltar with scoreless draw after being held by Bruno’s Magpies

Bruno's Magpies 0 Dundalk 0

Dundalk were forced to survive a number of scares as they held out for a scoreless draw against Bruno’s Magpies in their Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg tie at Victoria Stadium.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side were fortunate to avoid defeat in the searing Gibraltar heat as the underdogs dominated the chances in the second half.

The visitors should have hit the front on 13 minutes when Daniel Kelly’s cross from the right picked out Johannes Yli-Kokko, who saw the ball drift just wide after coming off his shoulder.

The Louth men went even closer 10 minutes later when Patrick Hoban slipped Ryan O’Kane in on goal. The teenager was denied by Jaylan Hankins, who then made an even better save with the follow up to spring up and block Daniel Kelly’s effort from the rebound with his feet.

The home side grew into the game, however, and former Birmingham City player Jack Storer thought he had opened the scoring on 31 minutes when he beat Nathan Shepperd but Darragh Leahy was back on the line to clear his effort.

The Magpies should have been ahead within 30 seconds of the restart as Joseph Chipolina's cross from the left found José Giraldez unmarked eight yards out but he fired over with only Shepperd to beat.

Giraldez then shaved the outside of the post on 57 minutes before former Cork City player hooked a shot just wide 10 minutes from time after getting in behind Andy Boyle.

Bruno’s Magpies: Hankins; Dos Santos, Diaz, Gonzalez, Chipolina (Ballantine 89); Coombes, Garcia, Joe (Bent 74), Casciaro (Arguez 60); Storer (Nash HT), Giraldez (Hernandez 74).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Davies, Boyle, Annesley, Leahy; Sloggett, Malley; Kelly, Yli-Kokko (Martin 87), O’Kane (Lewis 73); Hoban. Referee: Mohammad Usman Aslam (Norway).