Dundalk end season on bittersweet note as Derry cling to European hopes

A loss for Dundalk on a night that started with celebrations about what they have gained.

The return of local ownership has softened the blow of a disastrous season by their standards, with the impact of that apparent by the imminent departures of Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy and Will Patching to join a Derry side who claimed fourth spot with this result.

That means they will be in Europe next term if St Patrick’s Athletic defeat Bohemians in the FAI Cup final next week. Duffy was the only one of the trio available here, but he wasn’t introduced off the bench by Dundalk boss Vinny Perth who may also be on his way out as part of a winter of transition.

Several other members of this squad were likely saying goodbye too, although a pre-match march through the town by Dundalk fans hailing the return of Andy Connolly and new consortium partners Statsports reflected a general mood of optimism hanging over the event even if the conclusion was tinged with a degree of sadness.

Sixth place represents dramatic underperformance but despite local speculation around dramatic cutbacks, it's understood the plan next term will be to assemble a competitive full-time squad with the aim of challenging for a return to European football.

Dundalk looked set to end the season on a high when Sean Murray’s long range shot slipped through the fingers of Nathan Gartside but Derry levelled three minutes later as half-time beckoned with a long range Ciaron Harkin strike deflecting past Peter Cherrie.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ charges grabbed the lead from the restart with Dundalk players protesting that Jamie McGonigle was offside as he collected a Will Fitzgerald pass to convert.

That was difficult to swallow for Dundalk who were the better side prior to the interval, with Patrick Hoban wasting their best chance.

However, they started the second half slowly with the Candystripes exposing the fact the hosts had selected two strikers by defending with more assurance.

Perth tweaked the system in search of a leveller, but the introduction of local youngster Ryan O'Kane and fellow youths Mayowa Animasahun and Mark Hanratty instead of established first team players reflected that there was a few angles to the switches.

Hoban did dither over a good chance to level late on with a sizeable Derry contingent living on their nerves. But their side managed to hold on, thus meaning a Foyleside audience will suddenly be very engaged by Sunday week's events at the Aviva.

Dundalk: Cherrie, Jurkovskis, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Ben Amar (Kelly 53), Dummigan, Stanton, Murray; Hoban, McMillan (O'Kane 68)

Derry City: Gartside, Boyce, Cole, Toal, Coll; Harkin, Lafferty; Fitzgerald (Malone 81), Thomson, Akintunde; McGonigle (Hery 88)

Referee: Neil Doyle