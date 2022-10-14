Dundalk edge out Finn Harps on poignant night in Donegal

Rob Jones of Finn Harps scores his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division defeat to Dundalk at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk edged Finn Harps on an emotional night in Donegal to stay in third spot.

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, was among the 1,103 in attendance on a brisk night by the Finn, where Lewis Macari and a Rob Slevin own goal sent the Lilywhites on their way.

Pre-match, both squads and their respective backroom teams gathered in the centre circle, where a candlelit tribute and a minute’s silence in memory of those who died in the Creeslough explosion were impeccably observed. Floral tributes were presented by Dundalk captain Andy Boyle and League Director Mark Scanlon.

Just 90 seconds after Alfie Lewis struck the inside of a post from 20 yards, Dundalk took the lead in the 18th minute. At the far end of the penalty area, Macari connected with a free kick and delightfully lobbed to the top corner.

James McKeown denied Darragh Leahy with a superb save moments later.

Dundalk were incensed when Ryan O’Kane went down in the area under a robust Rob Slevin challenge, but penalty claims were waved away.

After only three minutes, Harps striker Jaime Siaj saw a low effort turned away by the fingertips of Nathan Shepperd. On the half-hour, Siaj headed over from a Regan Donelon corner.

Dundalk doubled the lead in the 43rd minute when Slevin turned into his own net from a Leahy cross.

Sub Rob Jones, after seeing one header graze off the paintwork of a post, planted a firm header to the Dundalk net four minutes from time.

Finn Harps: McKeown; Boylan, Tourish, Slevin, Donelon; N’Zeyi (Mihaljević h-t), Connolly; Rainey (Nicolson 80), Duncan (Timlin 78), McNamee; Siaj (Jones 68).

Dundalk: Shepperd; Hauge (Benson 65), Macari, Boyle Leahy; Bone, Lewis; Mountney, Adams, O’Kane; McMillan (Martin 76).

Referee: P McLaughlin.