Dundalk edge away from danger zone with win over Bohemians

They’re not quite calling it the Great Escape but Dundalk’s bid to move away from the relegation zone and breeze into mid-table safety is very much on the cards as their dismissal of Bohemians gave the Co Louth club time and space to breathe in what has been a stressful season.

Stunning goals in each half, the first from Sam Stanton and the second from Pat Hoban, saw Dundalk take control with half an hour to play, and only for a superb double save from James Talbot, they could have been out of sight.

The Gypsies, whose ambitions now rely on the FAI Cup after a run of just two wins in eight in the league, did get back into the game with a stunning goal from Tyreke Wilson but the verve which saw them impress on the European stage last summer has been worn away with their league season petering out.

Dundalk’s title ambitions were long gone as the focus is on survival and, if they carry some of this attacking play into Friday’s clash with Finn Harps, they should earn the win which would lift them up to seventh. Seventh place – fourth from bottom – should hardly be celebrated by a club used to loftier ambitions but such is life at Oriel Park in 2021.

Given that neither side had been involved in a 0-0 draw across all competitions so far this season, goals were to be expected, especially as Bohs have been so porous at the back of late. The Gypsies conceded nine times in their previous four league games and that defence was again exposed just before the break, when Stanton pounced on indecision and poor defensive work to grab the lead.

The game needed that goal as the preceding 45 minutes had been largely sub-par fare, two sides struggling to find the composure needed to lift a flagging season.

When Dundalk did get their lead goal, it was a long ball out of defence from Dan Cleary which led to a duel between Michael Duffy and Rory Feely but as Feely hesitated, Duffy advanced on goal, played in Stanton who was able to turn James Finnerty and fire home from a difficult angle.

Boosted by two half-time substitutions, with Finnerty and Buckley called ashore, Bohs had more about them, two chances from Dawson Devoy, but it was Dundalk who claimed the next goal. Good work by Stanton and Duffy yielded a corner which Murray took and when the ball was deflected out to Hoban, he calmly chested it down and struck home a superb left-footed effort.

Wilson nicked one back for Bohs on 71 minutes, set up by Conor Levingston, and that sparked a revival with a penalty appeal after Georgie Kelly went down, but as Bohs laid siege to Peter Cherrie’s goal, the home side stood firm, three hard-earned points in a relegation battle which needs wins like this to have a successful conclusion.

Dundalk: Cherrie; Dummigan, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Ben Amar (Han 71), Sloggett (Jurkovskis 49), Stanton, Duffy; Murray; Hoban.

Bohemians: Talbot; Feely, Finnerty (Cornwall 46), G Kelly, Wilson; Buckley (Coote 46), Levingston (Mullins 77); Tierney, Devoy, Burt; G Kelly.

Referee: Neil Doyle.