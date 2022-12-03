Dundalk defender Brian Gartland announces retirement from football

Dundalk defender Brian Gartland has announced his retirement from football.

Gartland (36) was an integral member of the Dundalk side in the glory years under Stephen Kenny, with the centre half graduating from journeyman to league winning defender after relocating to Oriel Park midway through the 2013 season.

He won five league titles at the club, four under Kenny and one under Vinny Perth and was also involved in three FAI Cup wins and the runs to the Europa League group stages in 2016 and 2020.

Gartland missed the majority of the 2021 season with a cruciate ligament injury and was unable to shake off a variety of problems this term, although he did return to play a full part in the win over Derry City on the final day of the season.

He subsequently made the decision to hang up his boots.

"It's been incredible," said Gartland in a Twitter statement, "I gave it everything. I've loved every minute of it and I've dreaded this day.

"I gave it one last shot but unfortunately after the injury the body just can't get back and stay fit enough to do the job I love."