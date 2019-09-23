Dundalk crowned Premier Division champions once again as Michael Duffy screamer holds off Shamrock Rovers

Dundalk have won the SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions for the fifth time in six seasons after beating Shamrock Rovers 3-2 at Oriel Park.

Tonight's win means that manager Vinny Perth has steered the Lilywhites to another league crown in his first season in charge, having replaced Stephen Kenny ahead of the campaign.

Sean Hoare headed the home side in front after poor Shamrock Rovers marking on 28 minutes, before Robbie Benson doubled their lead in first-half injury-time.

Rovers hit back through Aaron Greene ten minutes into the second half, before Michael Duffy unleashed an absolute rocket from outside the box to restore Dundalk's two-goal advantage moments later.

Aaron McEneff set up a nervy finish with a goal after the hour mark but Dundalk held on to make it back-to-back league titles as well as a fifth triumph in six seasons.

Dundalk moved 15 points clear of second-place Shamrock Rovers with just four games to go to secure the top spot. Perth's outfit have been on an impressive run for months, and have not lost in the league since back-to-back defeats in April. Things could yet get better for Dundalk, as they face Sligo Rovers in the FAI Cup semi-final on Sunday as they look to complete a domestic treble.

As well as five league titles over the last six years, Dundalk have also captured two FAI Cups and three League Cups over that time-frame.

