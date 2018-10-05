Patrick Hoban got the part started as Dundalk secured the point they needed to secure a 13th SSE Airtricity League title as the celebrations kicked-off once again at Oriel Park.

Patrick Hoban got the part started as Dundalk secured the point they needed to secure a 13th SSE Airtricity League title as the celebrations kicked-off once again at Oriel Park.

Dundalk crowned as league champions for 13th time as they claim a point against St Pat's

Stephen Kenny's side adding the finishing touches to another stellar season as Hoban snatched a late equaliser to spark wild scenes of joy for the outstanding team in the league.

Despite being below their best against St Pat's and falling behind to a Conor Clifford goal, the Kenny's side showed the spirit of champions as they found a way to avoid defeat and start title celebrations all over again.

"The League of Ireland title is special for the PEAK6 ownership group. Our goal at the outset was to win the League and after the result this evening, we have achieved this, making this the 13th time the Club has been Champions of Ireland," said Dundalk Chairman Mike Treacy stated "

Watch Pat Hoban score the @DundalkFC equaliser against St Pat's - cue the celebrations at Oriel Park #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/4RLFP3G5dD — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) October 5, 2018

"After spending considerable time in Dundalk getting to know our volunteers, fans and club staff, it's clear that Dundalk is a special place. This is the first title in any sport for PEAK6 and a testament to the hard work we put in across all of our businesses.

"We believe success is achieved through teamwork and investment in people, and we hope this is the first of many titles to come."

A fitting finish. Patrick Hoban breaks the all-time Premier Division goalscoring record - his 26th of the season - to rescue Dundalk from defeat on the night they are officially crowned champions. — Daniel McDonnell (@McDonnellDan) October 5, 2018

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary (Georgie Kelly 88), Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson (John Mountney 12); Dylan Connolly (Ronan Murray 67), Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban

Subs not used: Gabriel Sava (gk), Stephen Folan, Dean Jarvis, Georgie Poynton,

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Brendan Clarke; Simon Madden, Mick Leahy, Kevin Toner, Ian Bermingham; Jamie Lennon, Lee Desmond; Conan Byrne (Neil Byrne 63), Conor Clifford (Killian Brennan 84), Ryan Brennan; Jake Keegan

Subs not used: Gabriel Sava (gk), Michael Barker, Luke Heaney, Ian Turner, James Doona

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)

Attendance: 3,417

Online Editors