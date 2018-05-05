Dundalk confirm worst fears as captain Stephen O’Donnell faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines
Dundalk captain Stephen O’Donnell faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after it was confirmed he suffered a broken leg in Friday night's game against Waterford.
O’Donnell is set to have surgery this weekend as his long road back to full fitness begins, with Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny confirming the news that was expected following initial reports last night.
A broken tibia for Stephen O'Donnell. No wonder his teammates looked so distressed last night. Surgery over the weekend. Can only hope it's a clean break and as quick a recovery as possible for the Dundalk midfielder.— Mark McCadden (@markmccadden) May 5, 2018
"Stephen has a broken leg," confirmed Kenny. "The bottom line is that he broke his tibia. He will be having surgery over the weekend. We’ll see from there.
"He heard a crack when it happened. It is too early to estimate how long he will be out for. We will know more after the surgery."
The injury to the influential O'Donnell is a hammer blow to Dundalk after their 2-1 defeat at Waterford left three three points behind Airtricity League leaders Cork City.
Dundalk will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Sligo Rovers without their skipper next Friday.
Online Editors
