Dundalk confirm worst fears as captain Stephen O’Donnell faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines

O’Donnell is set to have surgery this weekend as his long road back to full fitness begins, with Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny confirming the news that was expected following initial reports last night.

"Stephen has a broken leg," confirmed Kenny. "The bottom line is that he broke his tibia. He will be having surgery over the weekend. We’ll see from there.

"He heard a crack when it happened. It is too early to estimate how long he will be out for. We will know more after the surgery."