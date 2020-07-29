Dundalk confirm return of 2016 European hero David McMillan

Dundalk have confirmed the Oriel Park return of 2016 European hero Dave McMillan.

The 31-year-old has rejoined the Lilywhites after a frustrating two-and-a-half-year spell in Scotland with St Johnstone.

McMillan was a key component of Dundalk’s success under Stephen Kenny, scoring the first five goals of their European run four years ago.

He struggled to translate that form to Scotland and spent last season on loan in League One with Falkirk before being released by the Saints.

McMillan’s return was the reason that the champions allowed Georgie Kelly to join St Patrick’s Athletic on loan earlier this week.

The Saints have also tonight announced the arrival of Jordan Gibson (ex-Bradford) and Latvian David Titov (ex-Brentford) ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Kelly will be ineligible for the Saints' trip to Oriel Park. McMillan will now provide competition for top scorer Patrick Hoban, a flashback to 2014 when the pair shared the attacking responsibilities before Hoban went to the UK.

