Dundalk confirm reappointment of Vinny Perth as manager for second spell in charge

Vinny Perth will be back on the Dundalk bench for Friday’s visit of Longford Town after the club confirmed his return as head coach.

The Dubliner’s comeback, while flagged earlier this week, completes a remarkable turnaround given the acrimonious terms he left on last August.

Perth was sacked but his position had become untenable amid undue interference from the club’s American owners Peak6 on key areas of recruitment and team selection.

“Vinny’s history at Dundalk includes a period that saw the Lilywhites enjoy an unprecedented spell of domestic and European success,” the club said in a statement tonight.

“Perth will report to Jim Magilton, the sporting director. We are confident that this will be an effective combination to return the Lilywhites to winning ways.

“We would also like to thank all of our staff, supporters, and fans for their patience and support during this difficult time. We are all looking forward to enjoying football and hoisting some new trophies in the near future.”

In keeping with the chaos around the Louth club since the current owners assumed control in 2018, it had seemed earlier this week that Dave Rogers was about to be recruited to work alongside Magilton for the remainder of the season.

Magilton has been in temporary charge since Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan quit in April but there has been no upturn in fortunes, with last Friday’s shock home defeat to Waterford keeping the Lilywhites languishing third from bottom of the table.

Perth was central to the most decorated period of Dundalk’s history, acting as Stephen Kenny’s assistant for the league title triumphs of 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 before retaining it in his own right in 2019 after Kenny left for the FAI.

Despite his controversial departure, Perth maintained a rapport with Bill Hulsizer, the club’s colourful chairman and it’s understood the Florida-based veteran had a major role in establishing the 44-year-old as integral to the management team.

Details of Perth’s contract length haven’t been disclosed but it is expected many of the expensive imports recruited during the off-season will depart once the transfer window opens on July 1 or at the end of the season.

Dundalk will be favourites to beat Welsh side Newtown in the upcoming Europa Conference League first qualifying round and set up a clash against Estonia's Levadia Tallinn or St Joseph's from Gibraltar.