Dundalk call for crunch Shamrock Rovers match to be called off following Europa League heroics

Dundalk players, including Greg Sloggett, celebrate after the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round match between FC Sheriff Tiraspol and Dundalk

Dundalk have contacted the FAI in an attempt to get Sunday's league meeting with Shamrock Rovers called off because of their Europa League opportunity.

The League of Ireland champions have €3m at stake when they face Faroese side Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium next Thursday.

And after travelling back through the night following their dramatic shootout win over Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol after 120 minutes of play, Dundalk officials have made the case with the FAI that the Rovers game should be rescheduled.

However, the FAI are believed to be resistant to the plan because of the fixture chaos that would be presented if Dundalk succeed in getting through to the Europa League groups.

That would add two further games into the month of October, and if the Rovers game was also pushed into that window, Dundalk would have to somehow fit in 11 matches into a 30-32 day period.

The final round of league games (on Friday October 30) would likely have to be rescheduled given that it's standard for all those matches to take place at the same time and there's a round of Europa League encounters on the Thursday.

But Dundalk only have eyes on getting there, with coach Shane Keegan telling Off The Ball this morning that Europe is the priority and they could not risk key players in Sunday's televised showdown with league leaders Rovers.

Dundalk are waiting on a final answer from the FAI to see if their request can be granted.

Online Editors