Dundalk boss Vinny Perth prepares for Europe with ‘outstanding’ win against Finn Harps

Vinny Perth believes the second iteration of Dundalk under his management are continuing along the right track as attentions now turn to European and domestic cup competition this week.

The Dundalk manager took in Treaty United’s win over UCD on Friday evening ahead of the trip to Markets Field next weekend as they begin their defence of the FAI Cup. Last year’s win was masterminded by Perth’s successor, and predecessor, Filippo Giovagnoli.

Before that, they face Levadia Tallinn in the next round of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, a little over three years on from a 3-1 aggregate win in the Europa League. Of the 16 players used across those two legs, only two – Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy – remain.

Vinny Perth’s squad is teeming with European experience however, with David McMillan, Patrick McEleney and Andy Boyle all veterans of two group stage campaigns.

Dundalk prepared for the coming exertions by beating Finn Harps 1-0 on Saturday, with McMillan’s goal proving the difference between the sides. Despite the narrow winning margin, Perth was effusive in praise of his team.

“I thought we were absolutely outstanding. We didn’t really give away a chance of note. I’m really proud of the performance. We’re missing six senior players, we’ve been hit with Covid. Travelling to Europe and back, with the Covid bubble, it’s very difficult.”

Harps could have little complaint about Saturday’s result having failed to test the Dundalk rearguard in any meaningful way. Their eight match winless run is now their worst sequence in the Premier Division since failing to win any of their opening 15 games in 2019.

DUNDALK – Abibi; Jurkovskis, Boyle, Nattestad, Leahy; Stanton; Kelly (Adedokun, 90+4), McEleney, Patching (Zahibo, 87), Duffy; McMillan (Midtskogen, 79).

FINN HARPS – McGinley; Boyle, Webster, Sadiki; O’Sullivan (Connolly, 88), Mustoe, Coyle (Boyd, 80), Hawkins, McNamee (Rainey, 88); Seymore; Foley (Olowabi, 68).

REF – R Harvey (Dublin)